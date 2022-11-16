English
    Signet Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 222.65 crore, up 8.68% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Signet Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 222.65 crore in September 2022 up 8.68% from Rs. 204.87 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2022 up 5.64% from Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.27 crore in September 2022 up 0.07% from Rs. 15.26 crore in September 2021.

    Signet Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2021.

    Signet Ind shares closed at 39.90 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.84% returns over the last 6 months and -2.21% over the last 12 months.

    Signet Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations222.65219.14204.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations222.65219.14204.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.97110.0372.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods117.3677.18122.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.39-7.76-26.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.316.875.95
    Depreciation2.262.182.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.8817.4315.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.2613.2212.67
    Other Income0.750.310.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.0113.5313.10
    Interest10.3611.3610.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.652.172.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.652.172.52
    Tax0.770.690.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.881.471.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.881.471.78
    Equity Share Capital29.4429.4429.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.510.380.48
    Diluted EPS0.510.380.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.510.380.48
    Diluted EPS0.510.380.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:11 am