Signet Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 263.39 crore, up 45.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 263.39 crore in December 2022 up 45.52% from Rs. 180.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2022 up 101.11% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.72 crore in December 2022 up 25.45% from Rs. 15.72 crore in December 2021.

Signet Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2021.

Signet Ind shares closed at 42.00 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.67% returns over the last 6 months and -15.32% over the last 12 months.