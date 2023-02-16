English
    Signet Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 263.39 crore, up 45.52% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Signet Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 263.39 crore in December 2022 up 45.52% from Rs. 180.99 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2022 up 101.11% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.72 crore in December 2022 up 25.45% from Rs. 15.72 crore in December 2021.

    Signet Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2021.

    Signet Ind shares closed at 42.00 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.67% returns over the last 6 months and -15.32% over the last 12 months.

    Signet Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations263.39222.65180.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations263.39222.65180.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials128.4081.9768.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods77.76117.3680.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.60-12.39-3.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.697.316.26
    Depreciation2.322.262.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.8013.8814.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.8212.2613.20
    Other Income0.580.750.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.4013.0113.59
    Interest10.3510.3610.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.062.653.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.062.653.53
    Tax1.880.770.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.181.882.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.181.882.58
    Equity Share Capital29.4429.4429.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.630.510.75
    Diluted EPS1.630.510.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.630.510.75
    Diluted EPS1.630.510.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

