Signet Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 180.99 crore, down 23.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.99 crore in December 2021 down 23.42% from Rs. 236.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021 down 63.32% from Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.72 crore in December 2021 down 19.01% from Rs. 19.41 crore in December 2020.

Signet Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.39 in December 2020.

Signet Ind shares closed at 49.20 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.19% returns over the last 6 months and 51.38% over the last 12 months.