Shree Bhavya Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 57.58 crore, up 2.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.58 crore in December 2019 up 2.26% from Rs. 56.30 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2019 down 33.73% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2019 up 3.63% from Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2018.

Shree Bhavya EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.24 in December 2018.

Shree Bhavya shares closed at 3.53 on January 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given 7.62% returns over the last 6 months