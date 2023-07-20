English
    Shemaroo Ent Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 153.50 crore, up 59.91% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shemaroo Entertainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 153.50 crore in June 2023 up 59.91% from Rs. 96.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2023 down 407.85% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.54 crore in June 2023 down 12.86% from Rs. 9.80 crore in June 2022.

    Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 158.80 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.41% returns over the last 6 months and 39.97% over the last 12 months.

    Shemaroo Entertainment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations153.50164.4996.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations153.50164.4996.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials108.73111.4261.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.5724.7718.63
    Depreciation1.281.321.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.4311.427.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.4915.566.83
    Other Income0.760.251.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.2615.818.49
    Interest8.778.356.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.517.451.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.517.451.63
    Tax-0.482.801.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.034.650.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.034.650.43
    Minority Interest-0.290.20--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.324.850.43
    Equity Share Capital27.1827.1827.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.491.780.09
    Diluted EPS-0.491.780.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.491.780.09
    Diluted EPS-0.491.780.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    July 20, 2023

