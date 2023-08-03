Sheela Foam Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 447.83 crore, down 12.94% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 447.83 520.90 514.37 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 447.83 520.90 514.37 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 248.61 259.47 294.46 Purchase of Traded Goods 12.44 44.86 21.10 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.97 10.76 -8.57 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 39.35 39.80 35.70 Depreciation 9.11 10.21 7.27 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 71.56 103.82 126.78 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.79 51.98 37.63 Other Income 23.38 18.42 16.23 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.17 70.40 53.86 Interest 2.04 0.75 2.30 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 74.13 69.65 51.56 Exceptional Items -10.95 -- -- P/L Before Tax 63.18 69.65 51.56 Tax 16.82 17.78 13.27 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.35 51.87 38.29 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.35 51.87 38.29 Equity Share Capital 48.78 48.78 24.39 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.75 5.32 7.85 Diluted EPS 4.75 5.32 7.85 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.75 5.32 7.85 Diluted EPS 4.75 5.32 7.85 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited