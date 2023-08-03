English
    Sheela Foam Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 447.83 crore, down 12.94% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sheela Foam are:Net Sales at Rs 447.83 crore in June 2023 down 12.94% from Rs. 514.37 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.35 crore in June 2023 up 21.06% from Rs. 38.29 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.28 crore in June 2023 up 39.51% from Rs. 61.13 crore in June 2022.
    Sheela Foam EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.85 in June 2022.Sheela Foam shares closed at 1,175.60 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.56% returns over the last 6 months and -20.66% over the last 12 months.
    Sheela Foam
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations447.83520.90514.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations447.83520.90514.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials248.61259.47294.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.4444.8621.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.9710.76-8.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.3539.8035.70
    Depreciation9.1110.217.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses71.56103.82126.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.7951.9837.63
    Other Income23.3818.4216.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.1770.4053.86
    Interest2.040.752.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax74.1369.6551.56
    Exceptional Items-10.95----
    P/L Before Tax63.1869.6551.56
    Tax16.8217.7813.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.3551.8738.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.3551.8738.29
    Equity Share Capital48.7848.7824.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.755.327.85
    Diluted EPS4.755.327.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.755.327.85
    Diluted EPS4.755.327.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:44 pm

