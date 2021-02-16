Sharon Bio Medi Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.24 crore, up 15.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.24 crore in December 2020 up 15.15% from Rs. 39.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2020 up 187.49% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2020 up 139.97% from Rs. 5.73 crore in December 2019.

Sharon Bio Medi EPS has increased to Rs. 7.93 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2019.

Sharon Bio Medi shares closed at 3.30 on March 28, 2019 (NSE)