Shanthi Gears Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.75 crore, up 51.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.75 crore in September 2022 up 51.53% from Rs. 71.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.60 crore in September 2022 up 110.13% from Rs. 7.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.25 crore in September 2022 up 80.74% from Rs. 13.97 crore in September 2021.

Shanthi Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.03 in September 2021.

Shanthi Gears shares closed at 344.45 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 77.19% returns over the last 6 months and 121.73% over the last 12 months.