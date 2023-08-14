Setco Auto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 123.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in June 2023 up 123.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 130% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 130% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022.

Setco Auto shares closed at 6.90 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.30% returns over the last 6 months and -37.27% over the last 12 months.