    Setco Auto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 123.08% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Setco Automotive are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in June 2023 up 123.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 130% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 130% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022.

    Setco Auto shares closed at 6.90 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.30% returns over the last 6 months and -37.27% over the last 12 months.

    Setco Automotive
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.290.740.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.290.740.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost----0.70
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.47-0.410.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.181.15-0.76
    Other Income0.030.931.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.152.080.50
    Interest--0.05--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.152.030.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.152.030.50
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.152.030.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---10.27--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.15-8.240.50
    Equity Share Capital26.7526.7526.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.150.04
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.150.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.150.04
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.150.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 04:00 pm

