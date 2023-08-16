Sanmit Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.52 crore, down 11.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.52 crore in June 2023 down 11.15% from Rs. 37.72 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 down 45.91% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2023 down 27.33% from Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2022.

Sanmit Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.61 in June 2022.

Sanmit Infra shares closed at 82.24 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.36% returns over the last 6 months and 82.39% over the last 12 months.