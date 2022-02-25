Sangam Health Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.71 crore, up 64.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.71 crore in December 2021 up 64.03% from Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021 up 55.87% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021 up 65.6% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2020.