Sangam Health Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.71 crore, up 64.03% Y-o-Y
February 25, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sangam Health Care Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.71 crore in December 2021 up 64.03% from Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021 up 55.87% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021 up 65.6% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2020.
|Sangam Health Care Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.71
|0.88
|2.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.71
|0.88
|2.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.09
|0.88
|0.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.30
|-0.26
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.97
|0.01
|3.30
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.28
|0.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.88
|0.31
|0.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.21
|-0.32
|-2.81
|Other Income
|0.07
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.14
|-0.32
|-2.81
|Interest
|0.10
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.24
|-0.33
|-2.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.24
|-0.33
|-2.82
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.24
|-0.33
|-2.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.24
|-0.33
|-2.82
|Equity Share Capital
|14.86
|14.86
|14.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|-0.22
|-1.90
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|-0.22
|-1.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|-0.22
|-1.90
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|-0.22
|-1.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited