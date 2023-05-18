English
    Sandur Manganes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 607.71 crore, down 15.15% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores are:

    Net Sales at Rs 607.71 crore in March 2023 down 15.15% from Rs. 716.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 173.97 crore in March 2023 down 26.13% from Rs. 235.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.84 crore in March 2023 up 7.51% from Rs. 234.25 crore in March 2022.

    Sandur Manganes EPS has decreased to Rs. 64.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 261.63 in March 2022.

    Sandur Manganes shares closed at 1,222.35 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 65.43% returns over the last 6 months and 8.32% over the last 12 months.

    Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations607.71387.92716.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations607.71387.92716.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials159.71177.58310.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks35.15-0.4838.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.3934.0534.35
    Depreciation16.2615.9518.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses143.18110.20111.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax219.0250.62203.46
    Other Income16.5612.1712.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax235.5862.79215.68
    Interest6.907.008.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax228.6855.79206.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax228.6855.79206.73
    Tax54.7114.55-28.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities173.9741.24235.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period173.9741.24235.52
    Equity Share Capital27.0127.019.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS64.4215.27261.63
    Diluted EPS64.4215.27261.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS64.4215.27261.63
    Diluted EPS64.4215.27261.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 18, 2023 11:54 am