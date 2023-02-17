Sandesh Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.55 crore, up 28.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.55 crore in December 2022 up 28.45% from Rs. 77.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.09 crore in December 2022 up 47.88% from Rs. 22.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.45 crore in December 2022 up 50.81% from Rs. 30.80 crore in December 2021.

Sandesh EPS has increased to Rs. 43.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 29.56 in December 2021.

Sandesh shares closed at 899.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.89% returns over the last 6 months and 23.75% over the last 12 months.