    Sandesh Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.55 crore, up 28.45% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sandesh are:

    Net Sales at Rs 99.55 crore in December 2022 up 28.45% from Rs. 77.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.09 crore in December 2022 up 47.88% from Rs. 22.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.45 crore in December 2022 up 50.81% from Rs. 30.80 crore in December 2021.

    Sandesh EPS has increased to Rs. 43.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 29.56 in December 2021.

    Sandesh shares closed at 899.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.89% returns over the last 6 months and 23.75% over the last 12 months.

    Sandesh
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations99.5581.5177.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations99.5581.5177.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.1533.5523.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.100.000.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.189.018.43
    Depreciation1.491.411.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.1115.2123.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.5122.3320.23
    Other Income12.4533.548.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.9655.8729.11
    Interest0.040.040.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.9255.8329.10
    Exceptional Items-0.030.240.00
    P/L Before Tax44.8956.0729.10
    Tax11.8012.016.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.0944.0522.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.0944.0522.38
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.0944.0522.38
    Equity Share Capital7.577.577.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.7258.2029.56
    Diluted EPS43.7258.2029.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.7258.2029.56
    Diluted EPS43.7258.2029.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:51 am