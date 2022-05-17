Sagarsoft Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.44 crore, up 11.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.44 crore in March 2022 up 11.88% from Rs. 11.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022 down 1.07% from Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2022 down 8.62% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2021.

Sagarsoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.73 in March 2021.

Sagarsoft shares closed at 177.95 on May 16, 2022 (BSE)