RUSTOMJEE Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 254.82 crore, up 1545.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 254.82 crore in June 2023 up 1545.06% from Rs. 15.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.39 crore in June 2023 up 1858.72% from Rs. 3.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.58 crore in June 2023 up 1172.93% from Rs. 7.98 crore in June 2022.

RUSTOMJEE EPS has increased to Rs. 6.71 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in June 2022.

RUSTOMJEE shares closed at 569.85 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.72% returns over the last 6 months