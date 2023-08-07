English
    RUSTOMJEE Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 254.82 crore, up 1545.06% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Keystone Realtors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 254.82 crore in June 2023 up 1545.06% from Rs. 15.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.39 crore in June 2023 up 1858.72% from Rs. 3.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.58 crore in June 2023 up 1172.93% from Rs. 7.98 crore in June 2022.

    RUSTOMJEE EPS has increased to Rs. 6.71 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in June 2022.

    RUSTOMJEE shares closed at 569.85 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.72% returns over the last 6 months

    Keystone Realtors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations254.82307.9315.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations254.82307.9315.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.98----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks92.83-29.82-61.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.427.786.35
    Depreciation1.381.690.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.14240.7182.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.0787.57-12.77
    Other Income31.1314.3419.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.20101.917.21
    Interest0.331.463.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax99.87100.453.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax99.87100.453.92
    Tax23.4828.610.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.3971.843.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.3971.843.90
    Equity Share Capital113.88113.88113.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.716.310.34
    Diluted EPS6.716.31--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.716.310.34
    Diluted EPS6.716.31--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 05:00 pm

