Ruchi Soya Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,465.32 crore, up 20.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,465.32 crore in December 2020 up 20.27% from Rs. 3,712.81 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 227.44 crore in December 2020 down 97.01% from Rs. 7,617.43 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 351.71 crore in December 2020 up 76.78% from Rs. 198.95 crore in December 2019.

Ruchi Soya EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.69 in December 2020 from Rs. 3,947.77 in December 2019.

Ruchi Soya shares closed at 709.30 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.36% returns over the last 6 months and 2,151.75% over the last 12 months.