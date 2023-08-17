English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    RSD Finance Lim Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.45 crore, up 3.85% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2023 / 07:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RSD Finance Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 25.45 crore in June 2023 up 3.85% from Rs. 24.51 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2023 down 14.86% from Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.10 crore in June 2023 down 11.38% from Rs. 9.14 crore in June 2022.
    RSD Finance Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 4.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.50 in June 2022. and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.
    RSD Finance Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.4523.5224.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.4523.5224.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.7710.3510.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.051.921.67
    Depreciation3.423.331.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.010.030.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.526.725.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.681.174.89
    Other Income0.991.232.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.682.417.15
    Interest0.540.880.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.141.536.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.141.536.77
    Tax0.940.601.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.200.934.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.200.934.99
    Minority Interest-0.250.20-1.54
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.941.133.45
    Equity Share Capital6.476.476.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.311.801.50
    Diluted EPS4.311.801.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.311.801.50
    Diluted EPS4.311.801.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - NBFC #Results #RSD Finance Lim #RSD Finance Limited
    first published: Aug 17, 2023 06:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!