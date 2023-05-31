RPP Infra Proj Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 298.27 crore, up 7.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 298.27 crore in March 2023 up 7.19% from Rs. 278.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.33 crore in March 2023 up 279.27% from Rs. 6.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.49 crore in March 2023 up 354.32% from Rs. 8.45 crore in March 2022.

RPP Infra Proj EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.72 in March 2022.

RPP Infra Proj shares closed at 45.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.66% returns over the last 6 months and 12.20% over the last 12 months.