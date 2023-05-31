English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    RPP Infra Proj Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 298.27 crore, up 7.19% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RPP Infra Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 298.27 crore in March 2023 up 7.19% from Rs. 278.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.33 crore in March 2023 up 279.27% from Rs. 6.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.49 crore in March 2023 up 354.32% from Rs. 8.45 crore in March 2022.

    RPP Infra Proj EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.72 in March 2022.

    RPP Infra Proj shares closed at 45.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.66% returns over the last 6 months and 12.20% over the last 12 months.

    RPP Infra Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations298.27236.81278.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations298.27236.81278.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials90.8281.90264.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.758.735.54
    Depreciation3.061.862.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses189.73135.3621.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.918.96-15.74
    Other Income11.526.224.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.4315.18-11.37
    Interest1.974.56-3.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.4610.62-8.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.4610.62-8.12
    Tax5.132.83-1.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.337.79-6.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.337.79-6.32
    Equity Share Capital37.4637.1137.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.022.10-1.72
    Diluted EPS3.022.10-1.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.022.10-1.72
    Diluted EPS3.022.10-1.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results #RPP Infra Proj #RPP Infra Projects
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:11 pm