RPP Infra Proj Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 127.05 crore, down 7.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.05 crore in December 2020 down 7.77% from Rs. 137.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.70 crore in December 2020 down 19.52% from Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.15 crore in December 2020 down 3.02% from Rs. 13.56 crore in December 2019.

RPP Infra Proj EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.58 in December 2019.

RPP Infra Proj shares closed at 69.70 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 21.75% returns over the last 6 months and 13.80% over the last 12 months.