Rohit Ferro Tec Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 223.31 crore, up 11.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 223.31 crore in March 2019 up 11.27% from Rs. 200.70 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.84 crore in March 2019 up 72.61% from Rs. 196.56 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 36.20 crore in March 2019 up 79.39% from Rs. 175.65 crore in March 2018.

Rohit Ferro Tec shares closed at 1.45 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.56% returns over the last 6 months and -47.27% over the last 12 months.