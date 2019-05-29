Rohit Ferro Tec Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 223.31 crore, up 11.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rohit Ferro Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 223.31 crore in March 2019 up 11.27% from Rs. 200.70 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.84 crore in March 2019 up 72.61% from Rs. 196.56 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 36.20 crore in March 2019 up 79.39% from Rs. 175.65 crore in March 2018.
Rohit Ferro Tec shares closed at 1.45 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.56% returns over the last 6 months and -47.27% over the last 12 months.
|
|Rohit Ferro Tech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|223.31
|233.38
|200.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|223.31
|233.38
|200.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|161.87
|183.46
|302.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.98
|-10.27
|4.13
|Power & Fuel
|46.87
|48.72
|41.79
|Employees Cost
|4.08
|4.52
|4.07
|Depreciation
|8.20
|8.41
|8.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|53.79
|27.13
|24.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-46.52
|-28.59
|-185.18
|Other Income
|2.12
|0.43
|1.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-44.40
|-28.16
|-183.96
|Interest
|9.44
|10.94
|12.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-53.84
|-39.10
|-196.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-53.84
|-39.10
|-196.56
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-53.84
|-39.10
|-196.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-53.84
|-39.10
|-196.56
|Equity Share Capital
|113.78
|113.78
|113.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.73
|-3.44
|-17.28
|Diluted EPS
|-4.73
|-3.44
|-17.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.73
|-3.44
|-17.28
|Diluted EPS
|-4.73
|-3.44
|-17.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited