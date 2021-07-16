Remedium Lifeca Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 138.13 crore, up 61681.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.13 crore in June 2021 up 61681.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021 up 2913.47% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021 up 1466.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

Remedium Lifeca EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2020.

Remedium Lifeca shares closed at 120.55 on July 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given 108.93% returns over the last 6 months