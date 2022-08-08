Relish Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.57 crore, up 121.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.57 crore in June 2022 up 121.66% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022 up 783.83% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022 up 118.18% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021.

Relish Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2021.

Relish Pharma shares closed at 179.00 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 169.17% returns over the last 6 months and 190.58% over the last 12 months.