Raymond Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,150.18 crore, up 9.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,150.18 crore in March 2023 up 9.81% from Rs. 1,958.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 194.35 crore in March 2023 down 26.19% from Rs. 263.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 378.21 crore in March 2023 up 5.63% from Rs. 358.04 crore in March 2022.

Raymond EPS has decreased to Rs. 29.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 39.55 in March 2022.

Raymond shares closed at 1,599.40 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.35% returns over the last 6 months and 102.40% over the last 12 months.