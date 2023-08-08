English
    Rama Vision Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.22 crore, up 3.93% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Vision are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.22 crore in June 2023 up 3.93% from Rs. 19.45 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2023 up 6.58% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2023 up 12.5% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2022.

    Rama Vision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2022.

    Rama Vision shares closed at 40.65 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.16% returns over the last 6 months and 99.75% over the last 12 months.

    Rama Vision
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.2219.5019.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.2219.5019.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.3312.9317.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.491.18-2.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.642.432.18
    Depreciation0.110.110.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.611.881.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.030.970.99
    Other Income0.110.030.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.151.001.02
    Interest0.210.280.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.940.720.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.940.720.88
    Tax0.240.220.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.700.500.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.700.500.66
    Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.700.490.66
    Diluted EPS0.700.490.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.700.490.66
    Diluted EPS0.700.490.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Rama Vision #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 05:44 pm

