Prozone Intu Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore, up 17.62% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prozone Intu Properties are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore in March 2021 up 17.62% from Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021 down 169.55% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2021 down 33.17% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2020.
Prozone Intu shares closed at 37.65 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 84.11% returns over the last 6 months and 65.13% over the last 12 months.
|Prozone Intu Properties
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.81
|2.13
|2.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.81
|2.13
|2.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.51
|1.40
|1.41
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.09
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.45
|0.90
|1.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-0.26
|-0.51
|Other Income
|1.52
|1.49
|2.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.19
|1.23
|1.89
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.19
|1.23
|1.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.19
|1.23
|1.57
|Tax
|2.15
|0.37
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.96
|0.86
|1.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.96
|0.86
|1.39
|Equity Share Capital
|30.52
|30.52
|30.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.06
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.06
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.06
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.06
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited