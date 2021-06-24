Prozone Intu Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore, up 17.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore in March 2021 up 17.62% from Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021 down 169.55% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2021 down 33.17% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2020.

Prozone Intu shares closed at 37.65 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 84.11% returns over the last 6 months and 65.13% over the last 12 months.