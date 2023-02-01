English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Prism Johnson Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,610.91 crore, up 10.62% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prism Johnson are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,610.91 crore in December 2022 up 10.62% from Rs. 1,456.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.74 crore in December 2022 down 347.32% from Rs. 18.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.47 crore in December 2022 down 43.58% from Rs. 131.99 crore in December 2021.

    Prism Johnson
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,610.911,503.261,451.66
    Other Operating Income--9.884.54
    Total Income From Operations1,610.911,513.141,456.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials366.18354.21352.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods321.46293.52316.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.790.0530.32
    Power & Fuel--308.49177.52
    Employees Cost134.46128.13123.43
    Depreciation90.2781.2366.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses722.57376.57334.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-26.82-29.0654.60
    Other Income11.026.8110.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.80-22.2565.50
    Interest43.9939.7541.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-59.79-62.0024.17
    Exceptional Items---6.84--
    P/L Before Tax-59.79-68.8424.17
    Tax-15.05-17.326.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-44.74-51.5218.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-44.74-51.5218.09
    Equity Share Capital503.36503.36503.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.89-1.020.36
    Diluted EPS-0.89-1.020.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.89-1.020.36
    Diluted EPS-0.89-1.020.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited