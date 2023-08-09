Prime Sec Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.45 crore, up 124.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.45 crore in June 2023 up 124.08% from Rs. 8.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2023 up 103.64% from Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.93 crore in June 2023 up 106.25% from Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2022.

Prime Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2022.

Prime Sec shares closed at 137.60 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.55% returns over the last 6 months and 22.53% over the last 12 months.