English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Prime Sec Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.45 crore, up 124.08% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prime Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.45 crore in June 2023 up 124.08% from Rs. 8.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2023 up 103.64% from Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.93 crore in June 2023 up 106.25% from Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2022.

    Prime Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2022.

    Prime Sec shares closed at 137.60 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.55% returns over the last 6 months and 22.53% over the last 12 months.

    Prime Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.4510.648.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.4510.648.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.613.434.83
    Depreciation0.220.370.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.03-0.330.04
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.173.851.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.483.321.90
    Other Income1.231.791.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.715.113.14
    Interest0.060.180.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.654.933.05
    Exceptional Items--0.90--
    P/L Before Tax6.655.833.05
    Tax1.621.770.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.034.062.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.034.062.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.034.062.47
    Equity Share Capital16.2916.1815.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.551.260.79
    Diluted EPS1.481.200.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.551.260.79
    Diluted EPS1.481.200.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Prime Sec #Prime Securities #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 01:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!