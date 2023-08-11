English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Precision Camsh Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 262.77 crore, up 9.49% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Precision Camshafts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 262.77 crore in June 2023 up 9.49% from Rs. 240.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.11 crore in June 2023 down 1.83% from Rs. 4.19 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.05 crore in June 2023 up 9.63% from Rs. 27.41 crore in June 2022.

    Precision Camsh EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2022.

    Precision Camsh shares closed at 251.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 144.58% returns over the last 6 months and 92.24% over the last 12 months.

    Precision Camshafts
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations262.77278.57240.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations262.77278.57240.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials110.46128.95104.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.18-8.93-0.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.0847.1640.86
    Depreciation19.4218.6118.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses80.4786.8768.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.155.917.70
    Other Income7.488.380.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.6314.298.68
    Interest1.902.981.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.7311.317.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.7311.317.17
    Tax4.620.202.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.1111.114.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.1111.114.19
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.1111.114.19
    Equity Share Capital94.9994.9994.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.431.170.44
    Diluted EPS0.431.170.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.431.170.44
    Diluted EPS0.431.170.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Precision Camsh #Precision Camshafts #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 12:55 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!