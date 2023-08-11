Precision Camsh Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 262.77 crore, up 9.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 262.77 crore in June 2023 up 9.49% from Rs. 240.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.11 crore in June 2023 down 1.83% from Rs. 4.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.05 crore in June 2023 up 9.63% from Rs. 27.41 crore in June 2022.

Precision Camsh EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2022.

Precision Camsh shares closed at 251.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 144.58% returns over the last 6 months and 92.24% over the last 12 months.