Precision Camsh Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 244.04 crore, up 16.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.04 crore in December 2021 up 16.61% from Rs. 209.29 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.63 crore in December 2021 up 4.13% from Rs. 11.17 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.20 crore in December 2021 down 3.12% from Rs. 39.43 crore in December 2020.

Precision Camsh EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.18 in December 2020.

Precision Camsh shares closed at 139.10 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)