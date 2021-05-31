Prakash Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,032.01 crore, up 59.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,032.01 crore in March 2021 up 59.43% from Rs. 647.30 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.66 crore in March 2021 up 185.57% from Rs. 18.09 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.76 crore in March 2021 up 28.81% from Rs. 82.88 crore in March 2020.

Prakash Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.00 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.05 in March 2020.

Prakash Ind shares closed at 86.50 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 80.96% returns over the last 6 months and 197.25% over the last 12 months.