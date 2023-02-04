Praj Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 805.31 crore, up 55.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 805.31 crore in December 2022 up 55.57% from Rs. 517.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.67 crore in December 2022 down 13.15% from Rs. 64.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.68 crore in December 2022 up 61.45% from Rs. 51.83 crore in December 2021.

Praj Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.49 in December 2021.

