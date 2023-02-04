English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Praj Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 805.31 crore, up 55.57% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Praj Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 805.31 crore in December 2022 up 55.57% from Rs. 517.64 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.67 crore in December 2022 down 13.15% from Rs. 64.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.68 crore in December 2022 up 61.45% from Rs. 51.83 crore in December 2021.

    Praj Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations805.31794.24517.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations805.31794.24517.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials544.03538.91374.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.383.71-46.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost58.5757.6350.47
    Depreciation6.356.374.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses154.66132.0491.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.0855.5842.83
    Other Income7.2526.274.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.3381.8547.27
    Interest0.610.660.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax76.7281.1946.82
    Exceptional Items----30.00
    P/L Before Tax76.7281.1976.82
    Tax21.0517.1112.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.6764.0864.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.6764.0864.10
    Equity Share Capital36.7436.7436.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.033.493.49
    Diluted EPS3.033.493.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.033.493.49
    Diluted EPS3.033.493.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited