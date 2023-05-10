Pradeep Metals Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.05 crore, down 1.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.05 crore in March 2023 down 1.37% from Rs. 63.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2023 down 36.52% from Rs. 6.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.68 crore in March 2023 down 13.73% from Rs. 11.22 crore in March 2022.

Pradeep Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.70 in March 2022.

Pradeep Metals shares closed at 186.30 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 46.64% returns over the last 6 months and 110.63% over the last 12 months.