English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PowerGrid InvIT Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 317.14 crore, down 14.26% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust are:

    Net Sales at Rs 317.14 crore in March 2023 down 14.26% from Rs. 369.91 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.61 crore in March 2023 down 64.62% from Rs. 219.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 328.52 crore in March 2023 down 2% from Rs. 335.23 crore in March 2022.

    PowerGrid InvIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.41 in March 2022.

    PowerGrid InvIT shares closed at 123.82 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.20% returns over the last 6 months and -10.30% over the last 12 months.

    Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations317.14324.32369.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations317.14324.32369.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.290.300.17
    Depreciation284.6711.5875.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses-237.1279.36--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----14.87
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses231.1819.0328.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.13214.05251.24
    Other Income5.726.748.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.85220.79260.03
    Interest41.44--0.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.40220.79259.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.40220.79259.93
    Tax-40.643.9725.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.05216.82234.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.05216.82234.31
    Minority Interest34.57-7.63-14.96
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates77.61209.20219.35
    Equity Share Capital909.99909.99909.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves-106.37----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.472.302.41
    Diluted EPS--2.302.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.472.302.41
    Diluted EPS--2.302.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust #PowerGrid InVIT #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 11:03 pm