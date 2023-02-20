English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Power Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,355.23 crore, up 7.57% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Power Finance Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,355.23 crore in December 2022 up 7.57% from Rs. 9,626.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,004.93 crore in December 2022 up 26.25% from Rs. 2,380.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,680.06 crore in December 2022 up 12.87% from Rs. 8,576.08 crore in December 2021.

    Power Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 11.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.02 in December 2021.

    Power Finance shares closed at 148.50 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.89% returns over the last 6 months and 24.79% over the last 12 months.

    Power Finance Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,355.2310,078.119,626.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10,355.2310,078.119,626.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost61.1651.1155.64
    Depreciation5.014.093.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-125.56151.83963.58
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses748.74516.6736.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9,665.889,354.418,567.11
    Other Income9.170.345.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9,675.059,354.758,572.12
    Interest5,995.505,684.785,687.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,679.553,669.972,884.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3,679.553,669.972,884.60
    Tax674.62671.22504.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,004.932,998.752,380.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,004.932,998.752,380.21
    Equity Share Capital2,640.082,640.082,640.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.3811.369.02
    Diluted EPS11.3811.369.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.3811.369.02
    Diluted EPS11.3811.369.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Term Lending Institutions #Power Finance #Power Finance Corporation #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:44 pm