Power Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,355.23 crore, up 7.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,355.23 crore in December 2022 up 7.57% from Rs. 9,626.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,004.93 crore in December 2022 up 26.25% from Rs. 2,380.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,680.06 crore in December 2022 up 12.87% from Rs. 8,576.08 crore in December 2021.

Power Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 11.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.02 in December 2021.

Power Finance shares closed at 148.50 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.89% returns over the last 6 months and 24.79% over the last 12 months.