    Poly Medicure Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 320.83 crore, up 28.92% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poly Medicure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 320.83 crore in June 2023 up 28.92% from Rs. 248.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.70 crore in June 2023 up 132.53% from Rs. 26.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.30 crore in June 2023 up 96.55% from Rs. 51.03 crore in June 2022.

    Poly Medicure EPS has increased to Rs. 6.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.81 in June 2022.

    Poly Medicure shares closed at 1,271.40 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.71% returns over the last 6 months and 72.37% over the last 12 months.

    Poly Medicure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations320.83306.85248.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations320.83306.85248.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials105.25108.8297.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.771.312.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.14-5.29-7.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost57.7553.5145.41
    Depreciation15.5214.7913.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses--5.773.92
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.7459.5160.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.6768.4232.53
    Other Income13.118.494.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.7876.9237.10
    Interest2.492.351.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax82.2974.5735.89
    Exceptional Items0.75----
    P/L Before Tax83.0474.5735.89
    Tax20.3516.359.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.7058.2326.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.7058.2326.56
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.590.40
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates62.7058.8126.96
    Equity Share Capital47.9747.9747.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.546.132.81
    Diluted EPS6.536.132.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.546.132.81
    Diluted EPS6.536.132.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 05:00 pm

