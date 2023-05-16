English
    Pearl Global In Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 729.95 crore, down 18.53% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pearl Global Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 729.95 crore in March 2023 down 18.53% from Rs. 896.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.93 crore in March 2023 up 91.6% from Rs. 27.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.46 crore in March 2023 up 19.02% from Rs. 57.52 crore in March 2022.

    Pearl Global In EPS has increased to Rs. 23.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.51 in March 2022.

    Pearl Global In shares closed at 444.45 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.92% returns over the last 6 months and 13.11% over the last 12 months.

    Pearl Global Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations729.95717.06896.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations729.95717.06896.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials270.01381.75332.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.577.67147.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks72.78-55.9649.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost142.45145.46126.86
    Depreciation13.9512.5112.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses168.32164.97200.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.8760.6527.06
    Other Income5.643.2517.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.5163.8944.84
    Interest16.3317.5313.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.1846.3731.70
    Exceptional Items17.76-1.960.44
    P/L Before Tax55.9444.4132.14
    Tax2.627.003.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.3237.4128.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.3237.4128.49
    Minority Interest-1.39-4.01-1.39
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates51.9333.4027.11
    Equity Share Capital21.6621.6621.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.9715.4212.51
    Diluted EPS23.9415.4112.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.9715.4212.51
    Diluted EPS23.9415.4112.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 16, 2023