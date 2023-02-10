PCS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 8.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 8.48% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 1242.62% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 127.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

PCS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

PCS shares closed at 16.35 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.85% returns over the last 6 months and -29.68% over the last 12 months.