    PCS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 8.48% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PCS Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 8.48% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 1242.62% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 127.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

    PCS Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.090.080.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.090.080.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.200.21
    Depreciation0.050.050.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.230.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.28-0.40-0.45
    Other Income0.740.630.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.450.230.16
    Interest0.100.100.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.350.130.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.350.130.06
    Tax0.110.080.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.250.050.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.250.050.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.250.050.02
    Equity Share Capital20.9520.9520.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.010.01
    Diluted EPS0.120.010.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.010.01
    Diluted EPS0.120.010.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
