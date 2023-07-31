PBA Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore, up 265.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore in June 2023 up 265.1% from Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2023 down 39.74% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 65.79% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.

PBA Infra shares closed at 13.65 on August 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.76% returns over the last 6 months and 27.57% over the last 12 months.