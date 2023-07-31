English
    PBA Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore, up 265.1% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PBA Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore in June 2023 up 265.1% from Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2023 down 39.74% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 65.79% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.

    PBA Infra shares closed at 13.65 on August 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.76% returns over the last 6 months and 27.57% over the last 12 months.

    PBA Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.197.652.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.197.652.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.045.370.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.518.150.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.721.010.46
    Depreciation1.091.091.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.340.581.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.48-8.54-1.39
    Other Income0.530.880.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.96-7.66-0.71
    Interest0.010.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.97-7.66-0.71
    Exceptional Items--2.600.02
    P/L Before Tax-0.97-5.07-0.69
    Tax--6.19--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.97-11.26-0.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.97-11.26-0.69
    Equity Share Capital13.5013.5013.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.72-8.34-0.51
    Diluted EPS-0.72-8.34-0.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.72-8.34-0.51
    Diluted EPS-0.72-8.34-0.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 31, 2023 08:55 am

