English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Paushak Ltd Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.46 crore, up 7.29% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paushak are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56.46 crore in March 2023 up 7.29% from Rs. 52.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.35 crore in March 2023 up 8.52% from Rs. 13.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.25 crore in March 2023 up 6.1% from Rs. 20.97 crore in March 2022.

    Paushak Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 46.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 42.90 in March 2022.

    Paushak Ltd shares closed at 7,304.20 on May 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.75% returns over the last 6 months and -34.99% over the last 12 months.

    Paushak
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.4655.7652.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56.4655.7652.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.7710.6212.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.841.11-1.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.486.905.33
    Depreciation3.493.403.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.5416.7515.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.3416.9917.11
    Other Income2.421.240.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.7618.2317.81
    Interest0.060.040.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.7018.1917.78
    Exceptional Items--1.70--
    P/L Before Tax18.7019.8917.78
    Tax4.354.864.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.3515.0213.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.3515.0213.22
    Equity Share Capital3.083.083.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS46.5548.7342.90
    Diluted EPS46.5548.7342.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS46.5548.7342.90
    Diluted EPS46.5548.7342.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Paushak #Paushak Ltd #Results
    first published: May 5, 2023 09:33 am