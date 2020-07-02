App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Patel Integrate Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 82.80 crore, down 17.54% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patel Integrated Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 82.80 crore in March 2020 down 17.54% from Rs. 100.41 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2020 up 351.99% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.83 crore in March 2020 up 110.48% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2019.

Patel Integrate EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2019.

Patel Integrate shares closed at 20.85 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 2.46% returns over the last 6 months and -48.13% over the last 12 months.

Patel Integrated Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations82.8083.05100.19
Other Operating Income----0.22
Total Income From Operations82.8083.05100.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.814.097.52
Depreciation0.631.061.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses----6.13
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses71.9776.9184.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.390.990.67
Other Income0.811.631.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.202.622.59
Interest1.961.492.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.241.130.40
Exceptional Items-3.17----
P/L Before Tax2.071.130.40
Tax1.050.150.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.020.980.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.020.980.23
Equity Share Capital16.5416.5416.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.620.590.14
Diluted EPS0.620.590.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.620.590.14
Diluted EPS0.620.590.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Patel Integrate #Patel Integrated Logistics #Results #Transport & Logistics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.