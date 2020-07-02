Patel Integrate Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 82.80 crore, down 17.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.80 crore in March 2020 down 17.54% from Rs. 100.41 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2020 up 351.99% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.83 crore in March 2020 up 110.48% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2019.

Patel Integrate EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2019.

Patel Integrate shares closed at 20.85 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 2.46% returns over the last 6 months and -48.13% over the last 12 months.