Panjon Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore, down 50.99% Y-o-Y
March 17, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panjon are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore in December 2021 down 50.99% from Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 101.33% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021 down 13.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.
Panjon shares closed at 21.80 on March 16, 2022 (BSE)
|Panjon
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.33
|1.63
|6.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.33
|1.63
|6.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.50
|0.84
|0.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.84
|--
|5.49
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.15
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.82
|0.63
|0.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.04
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.08
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.05
|0.09
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.03
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|0.03
|0.07
|Tax
|0.05
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.03
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.03
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|15.50
|15.50
|15.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.85
|0.02
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-4.85
|0.02
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.85
|0.02
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-4.85
|0.02
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited