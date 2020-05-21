Onward Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 65.59 crore, down 0.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Onward Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 65.59 crore in March 2020 down 0.13% from Rs. 65.68 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2020 down 193.03% from Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2020 down 105.88% from Rs. 6.29 crore in March 2019.
Onward Tech shares closed at 38.45 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -44.07% returns over the last 6 months and -28.47% over the last 12 months.
|Onward Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|65.59
|69.70
|65.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|65.59
|69.70
|65.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.10
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.06
|--
|0.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|55.94
|53.27
|48.08
|Depreciation
|2.71
|2.86
|1.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.18
|8.78
|11.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.30
|4.69
|4.12
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.25
|0.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.08
|4.94
|4.98
|Interest
|0.80
|0.83
|0.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.87
|4.11
|4.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.87
|4.11
|4.20
|Tax
|-0.89
|1.25
|0.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.98
|2.86
|3.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.98
|2.86
|3.20
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.98
|2.86
|3.20
|Equity Share Capital
|16.04
|16.02
|15.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.86
|1.78
|2.03
|Diluted EPS
|-1.78
|1.72
|1.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.86
|1.78
|2.03
|Diluted EPS
|-1.78
|1.72
|1.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 21, 2020 09:16 am