Omax Autos Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 93.15 crore, down 47.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.15 crore in March 2020 down 47.71% from Rs. 178.15 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2020 up 2004.84% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2020 down 68.07% from Rs. 12.34 crore in March 2019.

Omax Autos EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2019.

Omax Autos shares closed at 31.45 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.34% returns over the last 6 months and -37.04% over the last 12 months.