Nxtdigital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140.64 crore, down 18.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.64 crore in September 2022 down 18.82% from Rs. 173.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.39 crore in September 2022 down 44.01% from Rs. 34.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.99 crore in September 2022 down 56.27% from Rs. 34.28 crore in September 2021.

Nxtdigital shares closed at 422.15 on October 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.80% returns over the last 6 months and -9.04% over the last 12 months.