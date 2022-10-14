Nxtdigital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140.64 crore, down 18.82% Y-o-Y
October 14, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nxtdigital are:
Net Sales at Rs 140.64 crore in September 2022 down 18.82% from Rs. 173.25 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.39 crore in September 2022 down 44.01% from Rs. 34.99 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.99 crore in September 2022 down 56.27% from Rs. 34.28 crore in September 2021.
Nxtdigital shares closed at 422.15 on October 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.80% returns over the last 6 months and -9.04% over the last 12 months.
|Nxtdigital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|140.64
|137.92
|173.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|140.64
|137.92
|173.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.95
|3.38
|1.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.40
|-2.96
|-0.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.71
|15.75
|13.83
|Depreciation
|42.78
|46.19
|44.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|117.42
|118.13
|130.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-36.82
|-42.58
|-15.38
|Other Income
|9.03
|36.29
|5.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.79
|-6.29
|-9.75
|Interest
|28.56
|31.82
|31.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-56.35
|-38.11
|-40.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-56.35
|-38.11
|-40.87
|Tax
|-4.54
|-2.35
|-5.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-51.81
|-35.76
|-35.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|1.42
|-0.50
|0.62
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-50.39
|-36.27
|-34.99
|Equity Share Capital
|33.67
|33.67
|24.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.97
|-10.77
|-14.55
|Diluted EPS
|-14.97
|-10.77
|-14.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.97
|-10.77
|-14.55
|Diluted EPS
|-14.97
|-10.77
|-14.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited