Nimbus Foods Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore, down 21.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nimbus Foods Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore in December 2018 down 21.65% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 55.43% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 down 27.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2017.
Nimbus Foods shares closed at 0.34 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.11% returns over the last 6 months and -10.53% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nimbus Foods Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.15
|1.82
|2.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.15
|1.82
|2.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.20
|0.96
|1.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.35
|0.32
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.43
|0.44
|0.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.03
|0.12
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.04
|0.13
|Interest
|0.10
|0.08
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.04
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|-0.04
|0.03
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.02
|-0.04
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.02
|-0.04
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|7.31
|7.31
|7.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.01
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.01
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited