Nimbus Foods Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore, down 21.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore in December 2018 down 21.65% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 55.43% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 down 27.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2017.

Nimbus Foods shares closed at 0.34 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.11% returns over the last 6 months and -10.53% over the last 12 months.