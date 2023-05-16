Next Mediaworks Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.03 crore, up 28.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Next Mediaworks are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.03 crore in March 2023 up 28.92% from Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2023 up 9.63% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2023 up 208.82% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.
Next Mediaworks shares closed at 4.85 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.82% returns over the last 6 months and -11.01% over the last 12 months.
|Next Mediaworks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.03
|10.35
|7.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.03
|10.35
|7.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.31
|2.21
|2.10
|Depreciation
|2.03
|2.24
|2.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.23
|7.48
|7.66
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.54
|-1.58
|-4.28
|Other Income
|1.25
|1.27
|1.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.29
|-0.31
|-2.98
|Interest
|4.71
|4.74
|4.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.00
|-5.05
|-7.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.00
|-5.05
|-7.21
|Tax
|0.07
|--
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.07
|-5.05
|-7.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.07
|-5.05
|-7.24
|Minority Interest
|2.41
|2.02
|3.19
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.66
|-3.03
|-4.05
|Equity Share Capital
|66.89
|66.89
|66.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.45
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-0.45
|-0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.45
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-0.45
|-0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited