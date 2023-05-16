Next Mediaworks Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.03 crore, up 28.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.03 crore in March 2023 up 28.92% from Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2023 up 9.63% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2023 up 208.82% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.

Next Mediaworks shares closed at 4.85 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.82% returns over the last 6 months and -11.01% over the last 12 months.