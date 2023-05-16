English
    Next Mediaworks Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.03 crore, up 28.92% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Next Mediaworks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.03 crore in March 2023 up 28.92% from Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2023 up 9.63% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2023 up 208.82% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.

    Next Mediaworks shares closed at 4.85 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.82% returns over the last 6 months and -11.01% over the last 12 months.

    Next Mediaworks
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.0310.357.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.0310.357.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.312.212.10
    Depreciation2.032.242.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.237.487.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.54-1.58-4.28
    Other Income1.251.271.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.29-0.31-2.98
    Interest4.714.744.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.00-5.05-7.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.00-5.05-7.21
    Tax0.07--0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.07-5.05-7.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.07-5.05-7.24
    Minority Interest2.412.023.19
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.66-3.03-4.05
    Equity Share Capital66.8966.8966.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.55-0.45-0.60
    Diluted EPS-0.55-0.45-0.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.55-0.45-0.60
    Diluted EPS-0.55-0.45-0.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 16, 2023 09:34 am