Nettlinx Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, up 10.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in December 2022 up 10.65% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 822.25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 up 66.07% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.

Nettlinx EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021.

Nettlinx shares closed at 193.80 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 158.57% returns over the last 6 months and 120.60% over the last 12 months.