NESCO Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.83 crore, up 52.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.83 crore in December 2022 up 52.99% from Rs. 93.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.08 crore in December 2022 up 41.98% from Rs. 49.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.21 crore in December 2022 up 43.32% from Rs. 70.62 crore in December 2021.

NESCO EPS has increased to Rs. 9.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.01 in December 2021.

NESCO shares closed at 585.25 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.50% returns over the last 6 months and 2.25% over the last 12 months.