NESCO Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 157.24 crore, up 72.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 157.24 crore in March 2023 up 72.66% from Rs. 91.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.95 crore in March 2023 up 58.73% from Rs. 53.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.85 crore in March 2023 up 60.94% from Rs. 74.47 crore in March 2022.

NESCO EPS has increased to Rs. 12.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.60 in March 2022.

NESCO shares closed at 608.85 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.68% returns over the last 6 months and 12.14% over the last 12 months.