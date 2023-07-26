English
    National Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.45 crore, up 35.23% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Plastic Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.45 crore in June 2023 up 35.23% from Rs. 45.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2023 up 41.67% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.50 crore in June 2023 up 51.52% from Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2022.

    National Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.39 in June 2022.

    National Tech shares closed at 157.20 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.55% returns over the last 6 months and 109.60% over the last 12 months.

    National Plastic Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.4553.2045.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.4553.2045.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.4739.9934.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.610.410.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.413.183.32
    Depreciation1.300.740.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.494.703.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.184.192.90
    Other Income0.030.170.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.204.352.90
    Interest1.351.741.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.862.611.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.862.611.75
    Tax0.790.810.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.061.811.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.061.811.46
    Equity Share Capital6.086.086.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.392.972.39
    Diluted EPS3.392.972.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.392.972.39
    Diluted EPS3.392.972.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #National Plastic Technologies #National Tech #Plastics #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 03:00 pm

