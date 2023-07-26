National Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.45 crore, up 35.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.45 crore in June 2023 up 35.23% from Rs. 45.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2023 up 41.67% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.50 crore in June 2023 up 51.52% from Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2022.

National Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.39 in June 2022.

National Tech shares closed at 157.20 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.55% returns over the last 6 months and 109.60% over the last 12 months.